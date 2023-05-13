Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.8 %

HTLFP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

