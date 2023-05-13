Hedera Price Down 9.9% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $11.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,339,789,226 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,339,789,226.047222 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0518988 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $18,610,242.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

