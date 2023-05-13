Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $336,911.78

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00017738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $173.86 million and approximately $336,911.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,833.98 or 1.00024958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8964442 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $307,350.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

