Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HESM opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,733.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 18,100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,944,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.