Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of HXL opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

