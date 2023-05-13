Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

