Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.96 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $557,188.95 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

