Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
