Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,470,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.