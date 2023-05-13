Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,931 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

