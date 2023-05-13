Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 120,494 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,253,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,219,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BALL opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

