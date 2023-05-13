Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

