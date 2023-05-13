Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 858.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $119.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

