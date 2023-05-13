Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

