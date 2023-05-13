Huntsman’s (HUN) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

