ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, ICON has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $237.70 million and $4.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,666,168 coins and its circulating supply is 956,666,164 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,647,574.0649048 with 956,647,704.112032 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24970391 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,120,163.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.