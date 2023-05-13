ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.28 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

