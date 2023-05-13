Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 108,633 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,633 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.63% of Graphic Packaging worth $178,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,938,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

