Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Herc were worth $87,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Herc by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. 211,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

