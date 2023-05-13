Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,646 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.63% of Trane Technologies worth $243,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,050,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.73. 863,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

