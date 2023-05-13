Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,027,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,921,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.34. 3,526,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $226.70 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.