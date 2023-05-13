Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $229.11 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.45% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $229,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.67. 409,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

