Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $586.75 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,875 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $586,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

