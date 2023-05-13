Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,356,570 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 9.37% of Mueller Water Products worth $157,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 159,741 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,233. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

