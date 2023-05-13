Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 452,632 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.60% of Altair Engineering worth $130,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 176.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,076 shares of company stock worth $22,350,732. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $67.60. 134,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,919. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

