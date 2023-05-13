Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,773,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $284,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,016,000 after acquiring an additional 60,169 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.16. 1,223,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,821. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

