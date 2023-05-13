Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,129 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $140,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.02. 631,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

