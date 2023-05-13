Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Terance L. Beia Purchases 1,831 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

