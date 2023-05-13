Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 93,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,411 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,245,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

