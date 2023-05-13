Injective Protocol Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $480.69 million and approximately $59.39 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00022399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

