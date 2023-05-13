Insider Buying: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Buys $15,313.50 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James P. Tippit purchased 498 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $15,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,953. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

