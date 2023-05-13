Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Acquires £83,342.84 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Samir Ayub bought 17,509 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($105,164.47).

Samir Ayub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.20), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($131,581.80).

Polar Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 471 ($5.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 486.55. The stock has a market cap of £474.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.07 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Polar Capital Company Profile

