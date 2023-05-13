Insider Buying: U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,827,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,308,146.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 4,300 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. acquired 4,783 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. bought 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of USGO stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.24.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

