Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $38,115.48 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

