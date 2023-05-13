Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $1,288,650.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alkermes Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alkermes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
