Insider Selling: Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,399,000.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.9 %

BMEA stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

