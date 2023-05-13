Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $2,808,363.24 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
