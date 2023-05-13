Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

