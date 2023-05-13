Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,182 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.