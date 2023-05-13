Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 78.8% in April

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Shares of IINN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 7,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

