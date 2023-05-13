Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 99,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Integrated Media Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

