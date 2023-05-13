Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 24,153,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,112,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

