InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($72.56) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,266 ($66.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,410.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,217.82. The company has a market cap of £9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,153.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,826.35%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,328.08). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,328.08). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,273.82). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

