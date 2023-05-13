Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 918,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. 63,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

