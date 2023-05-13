Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Little Harbor Advisors LLC

Little Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Little Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.03. 48,432,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,782,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

