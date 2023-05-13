IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.90 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. IOST has a total market cap of $172.90 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.