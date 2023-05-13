iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.53. 149,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $49.19.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
