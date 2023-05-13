iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $443.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

