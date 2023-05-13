iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 52,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.