iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

